360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 111,410 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

