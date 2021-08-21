360 Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $496.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.