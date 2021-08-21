360 Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

