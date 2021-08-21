4,415 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,786. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84.

