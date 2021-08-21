45,458 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 3.9% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 1.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

RTM stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,574. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01.

