4,751 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.80. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

