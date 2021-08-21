4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.25 million and $513,461.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

