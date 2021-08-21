$505.47 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $505.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.90 million and the highest is $540.90 million. MarineMax posted sales of $398.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 223,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

