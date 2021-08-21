$538.27 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report $538.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $491.63 million and the highest is $589.90 million. Farfetch reported sales of $386.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 13,027,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

