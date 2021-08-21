$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.03 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $214.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $218.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.34 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

