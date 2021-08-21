55,422 Shares in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Enochian Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.