5,800 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $12,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

