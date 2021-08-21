$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $585.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.70 million and the highest is $591.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

HSC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 262,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -608.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

