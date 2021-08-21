$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.11 million to $62.70 million. PROS posted sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.