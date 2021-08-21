$733.25 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $733.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.56 million. Energizer reported sales of $763.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

ENR traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Energizer by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Energizer by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 224,094 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Energizer by 203,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Energizer by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 196,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

