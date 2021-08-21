750 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of CF opened at $44.47 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

