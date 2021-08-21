$833.75 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $833.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $188.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $192.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

