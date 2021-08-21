8,512 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

