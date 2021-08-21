$88.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report sales of $88.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

TRHC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,200. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $819.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,047 shares of company stock worth $1,420,738 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

