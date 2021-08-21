8,861 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 250,336 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 226,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.10%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

