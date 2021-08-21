92,104 Shares in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 92,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCPS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCPS opened at $4.20 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

