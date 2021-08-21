A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $590.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.50), with a volume of 59060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

BAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.48 million and a PE ratio of 32.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 543.65.

In related news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders have bought 10,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,188 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.