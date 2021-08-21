ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ABB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ABB by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

