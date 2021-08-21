AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

