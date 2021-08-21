AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $386,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 44.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

