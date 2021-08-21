Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 3.8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.54. 35,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,595,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

