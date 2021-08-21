Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £328.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.91.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.