Abyss Hits Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $237,958.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

