AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

ACIU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $472.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AC Immune by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

