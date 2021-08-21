Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $364.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $308.00 to $364.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture stock opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

