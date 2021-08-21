Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $112.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

