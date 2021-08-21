Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $112.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

