Acumen Capital Cuts VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target to C$7.00

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VQS stock opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97.

In related news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.54 per share, with a total value of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,462,167.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

