ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares were down 7.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 13,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 663,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Specifically, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

