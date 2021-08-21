ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

