Adam Wiener Sells 1,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

RDFN stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 874.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

