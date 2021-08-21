ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.28.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

