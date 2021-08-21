Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

AMIGY opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.