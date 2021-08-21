Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $647.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.08. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

