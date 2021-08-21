Adrian Mcdermott Sells 838 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60.

Shares of ZEN opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

