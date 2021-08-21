Adrian Mcdermott Sells 838 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60.
Shares of ZEN opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
