ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ADT by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

