Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $63,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $263.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.91. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.