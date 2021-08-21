Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Materion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

