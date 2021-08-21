Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

