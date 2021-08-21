Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBW. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.