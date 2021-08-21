Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 111.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 102.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Waste Management by 155.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $153.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

