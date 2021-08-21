Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $270.91 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

