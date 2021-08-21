Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $68,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

GWRE stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.