Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

