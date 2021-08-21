Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a sell rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,000.00.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $3,124.45 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $1,501.00 and a one year high of $3,124.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,588.58.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

